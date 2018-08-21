Lavender Life Co. makes lavender products for the body, home and kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last fall, after more than 30 years in the spa industry, Vic and Vickie Bennett traded busy careers for a simpler life on their lavender farm in Caledonia. The couple recently launched Lavender Life Co., an e-commerce business offering premium lavender products for the body, home, and children.

The Bennett’s came on the show talk about how they’re leveraging their business to give back to a cause that’s near to their heart.

Items they sell include body care items like lotions, essential oils, and gifts sets containing a combination of body products. There's also organic swaddle blankets, regular blankets, and bath products.

However, their most popular item is the Xander Bunny, a plush animal that's filled with lavender and Michigan cherry pits. The couple came up with the idea when they found out they were going to be grandparents; their daughter was going to adopt a child through the foster care system.

It was through this process that they say how something small like a stuffed animal can provide stability and love for a child during such a confusing time. It's important to foster children to have something they can claim as their own possession. Plus the lavender helps with anxiety, restlessness, and serves as a pain reliever.

For every Xander Bunny purchased, another bunny will be donated to one of the more than 900 youth in Kent County foster care through West Michigan Partnership for Children.

