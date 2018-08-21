Local school district puts added security measures in place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Teachers and students are having to change up their routine this time of year as they head back to school. So will visitors heading to any Forest Hills Public School building, thanks to a new system put in place as added security.

“So a visitor comes in, [and] they cannot make it through these locked [hallway] doors. They have to go through the office, but they can’t get into the office until they get buzzed in,” Dan Behm, the district superintendent demonstrated.

It's a new feature at Forest Hills Central Middle School and the district’s 16 other buildings. Visitors at virtually any school, anywhere, must report directly to the office.

The difference at Forest Hills, Behm said, the office door is locked. However, it’s equipped with a buzzer and video intercom. It's designed to prevent an unknown, angry, or unstable visitor from gaining any access to the building or coming in direct contact with anyone. Desk phones allow staff to monitor the video intercom, talk to the visitor and unlock the door.

Behm explained, “Even though acts of violence at school are very low incident events, because the safety of children is the number one priority we have as school officials, we need to make sure we’re doing all we prudently can."

"These recommendations come to us from trained security consultants,” he said.

The superintendent said some of the other doors have the same features and all doors can be locked or unlocked en masse, if necessary. It's new technology he says voters made possible by approving a millage in 2013.

“We are fortunate in Forest Hills that our community has come together to support capital dollars to do these things. Not every community, not every school district has those same dollars," Behm explained.

"The state is coming out now with some grants that schools can apply for these type of safety tools. But quite frankly, the dollars don’t go far enough to do all the things we’ve done thus far," he added.

There is key card access for employees, and the superintendent said the reader is designed to grant access during an employees scheduled work hours.