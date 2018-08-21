Man passes out in McDonald’s drive-thru, police find 96 grams of meth in car

Posted 6:53 AM, August 21, 2018, by

FULLERTON, Calif. – After police saw a man passed out while waiting in a Fullerton McDonald’s drive-thru, officers found and seized 96 grams of methamphetamine in his possession early Saturday.

Officers spotted the man passed out while behind the wheel of the vehicle at about 2:34 a.m., police said in an Instagram post. They discovered the 96 grams of methamphetamine inside the glove compartment.

There were also a number of items indicating the man was going to sell the meth, according to police, though no information about what the items were has been released. Police did not give any details about the man’s possible arrest in the post.

