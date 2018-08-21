Meijer Home Delivery provides convenient shopping for anyone, anytime, anywhere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meijer was the first to bring home delivery to Michigan, now it's available at Meijer super centers in six states, offering 11 million households the flexibility to shop anytime, anywhere. The shopping experience is all about convenience, having a personalized shopper hand-select and deliver the order within a few hours.

Meijer says they see a wide variety of people using the app:

Busy moms and dads, couples who both have careers.

Customers who don’t like to carry big bags of dog food, huge paper towel bundles, diapers.

Anyone who can’t get around the store like they once did.

We’re even seeing offices and workplaces use it to get snacks, cases of water.

Customers can shop for grocery and general merchandise items, which includes everything from fresh produce and grocery to daily essential items. Toys, electronics, health and beauty care items, alcohol, along with 70,000 other items are available through the app or website.

Since most Meijer stores are open 24-hours, customers can choose delivery times that are most convenient for them. Customers can even earn mPerks Rewards on qualifying purchases and redeem them at any Meijer store.

Customers also have multiple ways to shop. Customers in Grand Rapids can now shop how they want to shop, depending on how their day is going:

Shop in-store

Meijer Curbside pick-up

Order online and have delivered

Shop & Scan

Meijer Home Delivery is available via mobile app or ShopMeijer.com.