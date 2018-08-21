Live – Fox News – Verdict reached in Paul Manafort Trial

Metro Health announces new CEO

Posted 3:52 PM, August 21, 2018, by , Updated at 03:53PM, August 21, 2018

WYOMING, Mich. — Metro Health has announced their new President and CEO.

Metro Health – University of Michigan Health announced Monday that Dr. Peter Hahn will Dr Peter Hahnbegin his role as their next CEO on October 1st.  He will succeed Michael Fass, who held his post at Metro Health for 25 years until he announced plans to retire last year.

In a press release from Metro, Hahn said, “Expect further innovations, improvements and expansions as we execute our comprehensive strategic plan,” regarding his vision of the future.

Dr Peter Hahn was previously the Chief Medical Officer at Metro Health – University of Michigan.  Metro says Dr Hahn’s new position will make them West Michigan’s first physician-led healthcare system.

