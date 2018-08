Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORLEY, Mich. -- Morley Stanwood football is coming off a trip to the playoffs in2 017 where they fell to Kent City in the first round.

The Mohawks have a small group of seniors in 2018, but a big group of juniors who they are hoping will help them win a conference title.

"Work harder. Just gotta work harder," head coach Clark Huntey said. Our focus right now is the CSA conference championship. We were second place last year. Lost to Kent City for the league championship and right now our goal is to go 5-0 in the conference."