Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 21

1. Michigan's recent primary elections saw a marked increase in the number of people coming out to vote. Now an organization is making a pit stop in West Michigan to keep that momentum up and encourage more college students to get out to the polls this November.

"Next Gen America" is visiting the campus of Grand Valley State University to get more people registered to vote.

The Progressive Action Committee is spending millions of dollars in Michigan to get more young voters to the polls. Organizers say they picked Monday to visit Allendale because it's the first move in day for thousands of students. They hope to get 1,000 students registered by the end of the week.

2. Shopping experiences will broaden for shoppers in West Michigan. There will soon be an Urban Outfitters and Altar'd State at Woodland Mall in Kentwood, plus a new restaurant called Black Rock Bar and Grill.

It's all part of a $100 million investment into the decades old building, with plans to have the new businesses in place by October of next year.

Von Maur will become the new anchor store where Sears used to be, and earlier this month officials announced REI is also planning to have a store in the building.

3. More good news for Ford International Airport, it's been named the second fastest growing airport in the U.S.

Airline Weekly says there was a 21 percent increase in passengers from last July to this July. The airport set new records for visitors each month of 2018.

Nearly 300,000 people passed through the gates in July, pushing the airport's total number of customers served to 75 million in it's 54 year history.

This year is expected to be the busiest ever for Ford International, besting last year's record 2.8 million passengers.

4. Some say it's too politically correct, others say it's long overdue, but the beasts have been unleashed on the iconic box of Barnum's Animal Crackers.

Circus animals pictured in cages on the original box are now free after more than a century behind bars. The chance comes after animal rights group PETA called on a redesign of the cracker packaging.

The group has been protesting the use of animals in circuses for 30 years.

5. Have you ever had the "drunchies?" Researchers have given the name to that insatiable need to gobble pizza, nachos, and other high-fat, high-salt snacks while drinking.

A study of college students in California found one out of seven kids skip breakfast after pigging out on a late night snack. The ones who do have breakfast, choose greasy stuff like bacon, along with cheese and eggs, instead of healthy cereal.