Motorcyclist hits wet concrete on I-69, leaves motorcycle behind

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Transportation is asking for the person who drove their motorcycle into wet concrete on Monday to come get his vehicle.

MDOT posted these pictures on Facebook Tuesday afternoon. Apparently the driver went through closed lanes in a construction zone on I-69 and dropped his motorcycle in the wet cement. He then left the scene on foot or was picked up by another driver.

The motorcycle is being held at the nearby impound lot. No injuries were reported.