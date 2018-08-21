Live – Fox News – Verdict reached in Paul Manafort Trial

Motorcyclist hits wet concrete on I-69, leaves motorcycle behind

Posted 4:16 PM, August 21, 2018, by

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Transportation is asking for the person who drove their motorcycle into wet concrete on Monday to come get his vehicle.

MDOT posted these pictures on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.  Apparently the driver went through closed lanes in a construction zone on I-69 and dropped his motorcycle in the wet cement. He then left the scene on foot or was picked up by another driver.

The motorcycle is being held at the nearby impound lot.  No injuries were reported.

1 Comment

  • Justin Case

    There should be a VIN they can search. Did the rider pull the plate? Should not be that hard to figure out who it belongs to. The update to the story will be that the owner will claim it was stolen.

