Photos: Former NICU patients reunite with nurses who cared for them

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly 200 children got the opportunity to meet the nurses who cared for them after their births.

The children were former patients at Mercy Health St. Mary’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). They were accompanied by their parents to the annual event at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, where they met the NICU staff who cared for them and celebrated the kids’ progress since leaving the hospital.

Mercy Health says it cares for between 200 to 300 newborn patients a year at its NICU.