Police warn drivers about bus safety as new school year approaches

IONIA, Michigan-- Summer is just about over and students are hopping on the bus to head back to school. That's why the Ionia County Sheriff's office is sending a warning to drivers to be on the lookout for buses and kids.

Police are asking drivers to watch for kids getting off the school bus and to cut down on distractions in order to concentrate on the road.

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs. You should also make sure your child knows their home address, phone number and important cell phone numbers.

It's also a good rule of thumb to walk your child's route to the bus stop with your kids a few times before school starts, that way you can teach them to follow the rules of the road and obey traffic signs and signals even if they're just walking, according to police.

Drivers are being reminded to never pass a school bus when there are flashing red lights-- it's a sign that children are getting off of the bus. Don't do it, it's the law!