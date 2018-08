Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELDING, Mich. -- The Belding football team is returning seven players on each side of the ball in 2018 and has a lot of excitement for the upcoming season.

"You know anytime you experience succes I think naturally the bar gets raised," head coach Joe Schwander said on their district championship win in 2017.

Junior Jonny Ross agreed. "We just want the same to better results as last year. Last year kind of set the bar for where we need to be every year. We're just trying to get there and get past it."