MICHIGAN -- The latest version of the Apple IPhone will reportedly be released this September, according to the publication "Apple Insider."

Apple is preparing to unveil three new models of their smart phone which will reportedly happen on September 12.

It is unclear what new features will be added to this version, but the IPhone is expected to contain a Face ID feature.

Apple is also expected to release information about new MacBooks and MacBook Air models at this time as well.