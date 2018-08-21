Save big money on back-to-school outfits at Once Upon a Child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Little by little, kids are heading back to school around West Michigan. While parents are scrambling from store to store to find great deals on back-to-school outfits, there's a place that has brand name and gently used clothes at low prices: Once Upon a Child.

Once Upon a Child is a locally owned business that buys and sells gently used kids' apparel, equipment, toys and more. All items are priced 50 to 70 percent off retail value all year long, so shoppers can save lots of money.

Todd, Leigh Ann, and producer Andrea brought their kids on the show to model their stylish outfits they found at Once Upon a Child, and how much money they saved on each outfit.

Bronson (Age 2)

Tan braided button-up sweater

Brown plaid

Jeans

Brown boots

Outfit Cost: $21

Savings: $76.95

Daphne (Age 2)

GAP jean jacket

Cactus tank top

Jean shorts

Brown sparkle boots

Outfit Cost: $21.29

Savings: $27.21

Madeline (Age 12)

Blue plaid long sleeved shirt

Jeans

Sneakers

Outfit Cost: $13

Savings: $35

Colin (Age 7)

Orange polo shirt

Cargo Pants

Sneakers

Outfit Cost: $18.50

Savings: $36.50

Brendan (Age 6)



Green plaid button up shirt

Jeans

Sneakers

Outfit Cost: $27

Savings: $78

Don't forget, Halloween is just around the corner. Once Upon A Child is hosting their annual Halloween Kick-Off event August 23-25. This gives shoppers to have first pick from their selection of costumes.

There's also a Coat Roll-Out Event happening September 12-15, where shoppers can save up to 70 percent off on coats, jackets, and other winter apparel.

Once Upon a Child has two locations in West Michigan: