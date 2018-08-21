Suspect held in death of Iowa college student; being held on immigration detainer

Posted 5:09 PM, August 21, 2018, by

Investigators hope data from a missing Iowa woman's Fitbit may give them clues to her whereabouts after her disappearance last week.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP)- Authorities say they are holding a suspect in the death of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts, and he is being held on a federal immigration detainer.

Mitch Mortvedt, an assistant director of the state Division of Criminal Investigations, says Tuesday that authorities are holding a suspect and will release more details during a 4 p.m. news conference.

Earlier Tuesday, investigators announced a body believed to be Tibbetts was found in rural Poweshiek County.

Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa, has been missing since July 18.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments