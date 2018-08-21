Tech Tuesday: Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard
-
Geek Group turning old tech into affordable computers
-
Apple will repair your keyboards for free
-
Tech Tuesday: Boxed grocery app
-
Tech Tuesday: Charging without the cables
-
Tech Tuesday: App lets you be others’ eyes
-
-
Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns
-
Tech Tuesday: Hands on with the Moto Z2 Play
-
Tech Tuesday: Google Photos now features scan
-
Tech Tuesday: Keeping up with the World Cup
-
Amazon urged not to sell facial recognition tool to police
-
-
Tech Tuesday: Google Trips
-
These gadgets could transform the lives of visually impaired people
-
Tech Tuesday: UE Wonderboom Speaker