The Corner Bar takes down ‘We Will Rise’ banner after swastika found

ROCKFORD, Mich. – As they count down the days to reopening, the Corner Bar is taking down their “We Will Rise” banner.

According to a post on their Facebook page, two people noticed and notified the bar that a swastika had been drawn on the banner while area residents had been invited to sign it to support their comeback from a fire a year ago.

The iconic bar burned in August 2017. The bar is holding a grand re-opening this Saturday, August 25.

The banner has been taken down at this time.