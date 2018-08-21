Trump cites Tibbetts case at West Virginia rally

CHARLESTON, WV - AUGUST 21: President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Charleston Civic Center on August 21, 2018 in Charleston, West Virginia. Paul Manafort, a former campaign manager for Trump and a longtime political operative, was found guilty in a Washington court today of not paying taxes on more than $16 million in income and lying to banks where he was seeking loans. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(AP) — President Donald Trump says the case of a slain Iowa college student is illustrative of the nation’s immigration laws.

Trump asked his audience at a rally Tuesday in Charleston, West Virginia, whether they had heard about the “illegal alien” from Mexico. Police in Iowa said earlier Tuesday that Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a 24-year-old man in the U.S. illegally, has been charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

Trump said, “You saw what happened to that incredible, beautiful young woman. Should have never happened.”

Trump called the nation’s immigration laws “a disgrace” that need to be overhauled.

He added, “We’re getting them changed, but we have to get more Republicans. We have to get ’em.”

Trump ran for president on a platform of cracking down on illegal immigration to the U.S. He opened his campaign by condemning many Mexicans as criminals.

