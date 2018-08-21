× Walker Police officers help deliver surprise package – a baby

WALKER, Mich. — A couple of Walker Police officers recently went above and beyond the call of duty – they helped deliver a baby.

On Tuesday, the police department posted on its Facebook page photos of Officer Anna Huisman visiting baby Alianna and her mother. All are doing well a week later.

It was around 5 a.m. on August 14th that Officer Huisman, along with Officer Luke Biel, went to a home “in the central part of the city” on a report of a woman ready to give birth. Along with Life EMS paramedics, Officer Huisman got to play “stork” . Officer Biel assisted.

“Both mom and baby are doing well,” posted the Walker P.D. on social media. “They were transported to a local hospital as a precaution. Great job to all involved!”.