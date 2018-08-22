Boil water advisory issued in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Dozens of residents on the South Haven water system are advised to boil their water after a water main break Wednesday morning.

The break happened in the 900 block of Wells. To repair the break, the Department of Public Works had to shut down water service to a portion of the area.

 

Affected area in blue – from South Haven DPW

Due to the drop in water pressure in the area in blue, residents are advised to boil their water before drinking, cooking or making ice.

The city will issue a rescind notice after testing shows the water is safe again for consumption.

