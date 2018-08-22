Facebook scam in West Virginia connected to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A scam to get money in a car deal on Facebook has a connection to Grand Rapids, according to Silent Observer.

The crime tip web site posted a picture of a man in Grand Rapids (pictured) who picked up money wired through Money Gram from a person in West Virginia seeking to buy a vehicle.

The scam involved a Facebook post in West Virginia supposedly by a woman seeking to sell a vehicle. The suspect agreed to ship the vehicle to the victim, also in West Virginia, after money was wired.

The victim wired the money, but the vehicle never materialized.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the picture is asked to leave a tip on the Kent County Silent Observer website or call 616-774-2345.