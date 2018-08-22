Fall Arts Celebration at GVSU gives back to community with free events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time once again for Grand Valley State University's Fall Arts Celebration, a series of free events covering everything from art to academia.

Going into it's 16th year, the Fall Arts Celebration is designed to create gifts to the community that has supported GVSU throughout the years. The events will be split into six categories: art, music, poetry, academia, dance, and holiday celebration.

Here's a complete schedule of art events to check out throughout the year:

Art- Mars: Astronomy and Culture, September 13

Music-An Italian Journey: Tesla Quartet Performs Tchaikovsky’s Souvenir de Florence, September 17

Lecture-William Deresiewicz, Ph.D.: What is Art in the 21st Century?, October 1

Poetry- An Evening of Poetry and Conversation with Ada Limón and Carl Phillips, October 18

Dance- Kariamu and Company: Traditions — A Celebration of African Dance, November 12

Holiday- Celebrating Holiday Splendor: Craig Jessop Conducts The Many Moods of Christmas, December 3

All events are free and open to the public.

For complete details on each of these events, visit gvsu.edu/fallarts.