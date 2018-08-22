Family likely able to keep therapy ducks for special needs son

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich – The Dyke family in Georgetown Township are hopeful and optimistic their son Dylan will be able to keep his therapy ducks after a public hearing Wednesday evening.

The Zoning Board was asked to decide whether or not they would be able to keep the pet ducks, Bill and Nibbles, after complaints surfaced from neighbors.

After a lengthy public comment process on Wednesday, with comments both for and against the pets being allowed to stay with the family, the board moved to table the vote on the issue to a later date, but not before discussing some options that aimed at keeping the ducks with the family.

“People we don’t even know, we’ve never met, came and shared their personal stories,” said Mark Dyke, Dylan’s father. “Advocating for a little autistic boy they’ve never met yet, just to see the outpouring of support was really touching.”

Dylan’s parents say they’re open to working with the township on what requirements are necessary to keep the ducks at home, including the possibilities of a new pen for the ducks, a possible fence, or even adding a pond for the ducks instead of using the kiddie pool they have right now.

FOX17's Michael Dupre spoke with Dylan's parents after tonight's meeting, that interview can be found in the video player above.