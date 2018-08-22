× Gas-main leak sealed off on 2nd Street NW in G.R.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Dispatch says police officers and firefighters cleared from the scene of a gas-main leak just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on the city’s near Northwest Side.

2nd Street was blocked off between Seward and Broadway avenues for less than an hour, while DTE Energy crews effected repairs at a construction site near Alabama Avenue, beginning shortly after 7:30 p.m. That’s in a largely commercial district, although there are some nearby houses.

There was no indication what caused the leak, and there were no evacuations.

The gas main was shut down for “precautionary” reasons, according to dispatchers.