Grab your sewing kits! QuiltWeek is happening Aug. 22-25

Grab your sewing kits and extra scraps of fabric, the American Quilters' Society is bringing back their annual QuiltWeek celebration at the DeVos Place Convention Center all week long.

Over 15,000 people are expected to attend the event, providing discounts on quilting items, workshops, classes, and hundreds of quilts on display.

More than 700 quilts will be on display by quilters of all skill levels. There will also be more than $50,000 in prizes to be awarded for quilting excellence.

One-day tickets are $14, two-day tickets are $25, and multi-day tickets are $35. Discounts are given to American Quilter Society members.

For more information, visit quiltweek.com.