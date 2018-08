GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Getting around Grand Haven has been difficult Wednesday after another malfunction of the U.S. 31 drawbridge.

The southbound lanes of the bridge were blocked for about an hour late Wednesday morning as the bridge did not properly close. Northbound lanes were affected for a shorter amount of time.

U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga happened to be in Grand Haven at the time of the malfunction.

Hosting a mtg in the Grand Haven office with City officials re: US31 bridge issues and reliability. Ironically, the southbound bridge is not functioning right now. We need to get this fixed ⁦@uscoastguard⁩ and ⁦@MDOT_West⁩ I look forward to addressing the situation. pic.twitter.com/cPPr1xXw6S — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) August 22, 2018

