Grand Rapids Art Museum extends exhibits through ArtPrize

Posted 9:23 AM, August 22, 2018, by , Updated at 09:40AM, August 22, 2018

Intersections (photo courtesy ArtPrize website)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Art Museum is extending a couple of popular exhibits through this year’s ArtPrize competition.

The museum, which is always a major venue for the annual art competition, will continue to host the 2014 ArtPrize winner Intersections and Mirror Variations: The Art of Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian through October 7, the final day of ArtPrize 2018.  Both had been scheduled to end on August 26.

During ArtPrize 2018, there is no admission charge for the two exhibits.  ArtPrize 2018 begins September 19.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s