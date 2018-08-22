× Grand Rapids Art Museum extends exhibits through ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Art Museum is extending a couple of popular exhibits through this year’s ArtPrize competition.

The museum, which is always a major venue for the annual art competition, will continue to host the 2014 ArtPrize winner Intersections and Mirror Variations: The Art of Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian through October 7, the final day of ArtPrize 2018. Both had been scheduled to end on August 26.

During ArtPrize 2018, there is no admission charge for the two exhibits. ArtPrize 2018 begins September 19.