Indiana man hospitalized after Sturgis-area motorcycle crash

STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 37-year-old man from Fishers, Ind. was hospitalized Wednesday after a crash in St. Joseph County.

Michigan State Police say the man was driving east on W. Chicago Road (US-12) near Broadus Street when the driver of a minivan pulled out in front of his motorcycle from a Dairy Queen parking lot. The crash was reported at about 12:35 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sturgis Hospital by ambulance and later flown to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The extent of his injuries is unclear, but police say they do not believe he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.