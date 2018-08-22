Indiana man hospitalized after Sturgis-area motorcycle crash

Posted 6:23 PM, August 22, 2018, by

STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 37-year-old man from Fishers, Ind. was hospitalized Wednesday after a crash in St. Joseph County.

Michigan State Police say the man was driving east on W. Chicago Road (US-12) near Broadus Street when the driver of a minivan pulled out in front of his motorcycle from a Dairy Queen parking lot. The crash was reported at about 12:35 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sturgis Hospital by ambulance and later flown to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The extent of his injuries is unclear, but police say they do not believe he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.  The crash remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s