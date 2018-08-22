Lake Michigan water temperatures drop, add to swimming danger

LAKE MICHIGAN – If the sunshine is luring you back to Lake Michigan today, you may want to think again.

The cooler weather and a change in wind direction has dropped Lake Michigan water temperatures by as much as 30 degrees in some locations.  The National Weather Service says that the Ludington buoy which is four miles offshore recorded a water temperature of 41 degrees at midnight. At 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, the water temperature at that location was 73 degrees.

Small craft advisories and beach hazard statements are still in effect for Wednesday for high waves and strong current action making conditions dangerous for swimming.

