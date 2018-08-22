Michigan court orders $12 minimum wage initiative on ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has rejected a lawsuit and ordered a minimum wage initiative on the November statewide ballot.

The court ruled 2-1 Wednesday.

The One Fair Wage proposal would gradually raise the state’s minimum wage to $12 an hour and also increase the minimum for workers who make tips.

The state elections board last month had split 2-2 on party lines over certifying the measure after a group backed by the restaurant industry sued, contending it seeks to amend the current law by reference and without re-enactment and publication as required by the state constitution. The suit also challenged signatures on the basis that signers who checked both a city and township box for their residence.

Restaurants may appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court.