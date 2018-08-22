Michigan State names 19-member panel to search for president

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University trustees have appointed 19 members to a search committee looking for the school’s next president.
The selections were announced Wednesday. The committee will have 10 men and nine women — including various representatives for students, faculty, the board of trustees and others.
A co-chairwoman of the presidential search committee, Trustee Dianne Byrum, says the panel is “inclusive, diverse and representative of the broader MSU stakeholders.”
After Lou Anna Simon resigned in January amid fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, Michigan State named former Gov. John Engler as interim president. The board of trustees plans to announce a new president no later than June 2019.
The committee, from the MSU Board of Trustees website:
Committee Co-Chairs
Dianne Byrum, MSU Board of Trustees
Melanie Foster, MSU Board of Trustees
Committee Members
Debra Bittner, president, Clerical-Technical Union of Michigan State University
Pero Gaglo Dagbovie, University Distinguished Professor of history and associate dean, Graduate School
Prabu David, dean, College of Communication Arts and Sciences
Joel Ferguson, Board of Trustees
Mary Finn, director and professor, School of Criminal Justice
Thomas Glasmacher, laboratory director and project director, Facility for Rare Isotope Beams and University Distinguished Professor
Linda Hubbard, president and CEO, Carhartt, Inc.
Tomas Hult, professor, Byington Endowed Chair and director, International Business Center in the Eli Broad College of Business
Dan Kelly, Board of Trustees
Leo Kempel, dean, College of Engineering
Bonnie Knutson, professor, School of Hospitality Business
Wanda Lipscomb, associate professor, Department of Psychiatry
Mark A. Murray, past-president, Grand Valley State University
David L. Porteous, Board of Directors of Huntington Bancshares Inc. and past MSU Board of Trustee
Katherine Rifiotis, president, Associated Students of Michigan State University
Gregory J. Spray, doctoral candidate, Department of Communicative Sciences and Disorders, College of Communication Arts and Sciences
Felicia Wu, John A. Hannah Distinguished Professor of Food Science and Human Nutrition and Agricultural, Food, and Resource Economics