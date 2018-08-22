Michigan State names 19-member panel to search for president

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University trustees have appointed 19 members to a search committee looking for the school’s next president.

The selections were announced Wednesday. The committee will have 10 men and nine women — including various representatives for students, faculty, the board of trustees and others.

A co-chairwoman of the presidential search committee, Trustee Dianne Byrum, says the panel is “inclusive, diverse and representative of the broader MSU stakeholders.”

After Lou Anna Simon resigned in January amid fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, Michigan State named former Gov. John Engler as interim president. The board of trustees plans to announce a new president no later than June 2019.

The committee, from the MSU Board of Trustees website:

Committee Co-Chairs

Dianne Byrum, MSU Board of Trustees

Melanie Foster, MSU Board of Trustees

Committee Members

Debra Bittner, president, Clerical-Technical Union of Michigan State University

Pero Gaglo Dagbovie, University Distinguished Professor of history and associate dean, Graduate School

Prabu David, dean, College of Communication Arts and Sciences

Joel Ferguson, Board of Trustees

Mary Finn, director and professor, School of Criminal Justice

Thomas Glasmacher, laboratory director and project director, Facility for Rare Isotope Beams and University Distinguished Professor

Linda Hubbard, president and CEO, Carhartt, Inc.

Tomas Hult, professor, Byington Endowed Chair and director, International Business Center in the Eli Broad College of Business

Dan Kelly, Board of Trustees

Leo Kempel, dean, College of Engineering

Bonnie Knutson, professor, School of Hospitality Business

Wanda Lipscomb, associate professor, Department of Psychiatry

Mark A. Murray, past-president, Grand Valley State University

David L. Porteous, Board of Directors of Huntington Bancshares Inc. and past MSU Board of Trustee

Katherine Rifiotis, president, Associated Students of Michigan State University

Gregory J. Spray, doctoral candidate, Department of Communicative Sciences and Disorders, College of Communication Arts and Sciences

Felicia Wu, John A. Hannah Distinguished Professor of Food Science and Human Nutrition and Agricultural, Food, and Resource Economics