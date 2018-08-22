Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The history runs deep for the Little Red School House in Ada. It's served as an elementary school, an ice cream shop and a flower shop. For the past two years, Ada's Little Red Schoolhouse has been renovated both inside and out, and moved to its new home in the heart of the Ada Redevelopment Project.

At 2 p.m. on Wednesday there will be a ribbon cutting to celebrate the building's history and new location as part of a new park alongside the Thornapple River.

Then from 6-8 there will be an open house for families to attend.

2. Smart Shoppers, listen up! Ollie's Bargain Outlet is now open in Rogers Plaza Town Center in Wyoming.

The store says "You'll save up to 70 percent on the best brands in housewares, flooring, books, clothing, food, bed and bath, and more!"

For more details you can check them out at ollies.us and on Facebook.

3. The Grand Rapids Public Museum is announcing a couple of new exhibits coming this fall.

"Expedition: Dinosaur" and "Toys" will be opening in the museum this October.

Expedition: Dinosaur will feature life-like animatronic dinosaurs and will explore the hunt for their fossils.

Toys will be an interactive exhibition of toys and games throughout the generations.

Tickets for the dinosaur exhibit are on sale now, and the toy exhibit will be included with general admission to the museum.

4. Get ready for another huge new attraction at Cedar Point set to debut in 2019. The amusement park just announced on social media it's getting rid of dinosaurs alive on September 3 to make way for what it calls Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island.

Of course, with most Cedar Point announcements, it leaves people with more questions than answers. What type of attraction will this be?

With all new attractions at Cedar Point, the park tends to go for the record breakers. This year it debuted the tallest, fastest and longest steel/wood hybrid coaster in Steel Vengeance. In 2016, Cedar Point debuted the tallest and fasted dive coaster in Valravn.

5. Starbucks says it will start selling its Pumpkin Spice Latte starting in stores next week.

The drink can be purchased hot or iced starting August 28, which is earlier than it did last year.

The company is celebrating the drink's 15th anniversary this year. Starbucks is also selling Pumpkin Spice K-cups online and in stores in addition to pumpkin spice flavored cookie straws.