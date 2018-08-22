New I-Slide and music acts coming to Soaring Eagle Resorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrate the end of summer with Back to School Weekend at the waterpark and hotel. Kids can make school bus photo frames, bookmarks, and there will be prize drawings as well.

Take one last family trip on Labor Day weekend to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. On August 31 and September 1 there will be plenty of crafts, story time and movies that will be shown at 8:15 every night. Artistic glitter tattoos will also be available.

Also beginning that weekend, your water park experience is going to get even better with iSlide Water Slide. You'll be able to select your own user experience and slide through a watery world of light and sound. Themes range from swimming with sharks to flying through space. You can capture the excitement with automatic cameras that will send pictures directly to your email addresses. Don'e miss out, it's the only place in Michigan you'll find this cool experience.

Remember, to book a room just call 1-877-2EAGLE2 or go to soaringealgewaterpark.com.

Coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on October 4 is Rascal Flatts! Since their inception a decade ago in 1999, they've had 11 number one singles and 20 top tens. In 2009, Flatts broke Alabama's streak of ACM Vocal Group of the Year wins when they took home the trophy for the 7th consecutive time. Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 25 at 9 a.m.

Tickets also going on sale this Saturday are for Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Night Ranger. Known for her rock and roll vibe with singles that include "I Love Rock N' Roll" and "Crimson and Clover," she's had eight platinum and gold albums and nine top 40 singles. Night Ranger earned acclaim with a string of best-selling albums. The band was also one of the first big video bands on MTV.

Big country fans will want to head to Soaring Eagle on September 2 to see Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker, with special guest Russell Dickerson.

The Lady Antebellum Trio is fired up and ready to go after a two year hiatus. Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood have all fresh and new songs. Their music is describe as country with "a little bit rock and roll, a little bit of pop, with a little bit of R&B thrown in." Since teaming up in 2006, Lady Antebellum has sold over 18 million units and had nine number one singles on the country charts. They have won seven Grammy awards including both Record and Song of the Year for "Need You Now", plus they were the first artists in history of the CMA Awards to win Single of the Year in back-to-back years.

Darius Rucker first attained multi-platinum status in the music industry as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Grammy award-winning band, Hootie and the Blowfish. Since re-introducing himself as a solo country artist, he's released four albums that have topped the Billboard Country Album Charts. Rucker won his third career Grammy Award for Best Solo Country performance for his four-time platinum selling cover of "Wagon Wheel" from the album "True Believers."

On September 14, Amy Schumer will be hosting her outdoor show. Amy has proven herself to be one of the entertainment industry's leading forces as a standup comedian, actress, writer, producer and director. She was recently seen on the big screen in "Snatched," the mother-daughter comedy opposite Goldie Dawn. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Just announced, Little River Band and Air Supply are coming to Mount Pleasant on October 14. The band had huge hits in the 70's and 80's including "Cool Change", "The Night Owls", and "Take It Easy on Me", just to name a few. Late in 2016 the group released a CD consisting of nine re-recorded hits along with two new songs.

Air Supply also takes the stage that night. They're an Australian soft rock duo, consisting of singer-songwriter and guitarist Graham Russell and lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock. Some of their hits include "All Out of Love" and "Even the Nights are Better."

Tru TV's Impractical Jokers are performing a brand new live show consisting of unseen videos, storytelling, and stand-up comedy on November 17. Tickets are now on sale for this show.

Head to soaringeaglecasino.com for a complete list of concerts coming to Soaring Eagle Casino. All of these shows have tickets available at etix.com.