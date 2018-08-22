Northern Michigan doc faces criminal sexual conduct counts

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan physician faces eight counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly assaulting two female patients.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says 43-year-old Jonathan Robertson was arraigned Wednesday in Marquette District Court and ordered held on a $2 million cash surety bond. Robertson has offices in Marquette and Traverse City.

Schuette says the alleged assaults occurred in examination rooms between October 2014 and October 2015. He says Robertson penetrated both women with an ungloved hand and forced one of them to perform oral sex on him twice in exchange for prescriptions. One woman had sought treatment for an opioid addiction and the other was referred to him for pain management.

It’s not clear whether Robertson has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.