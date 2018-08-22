Over 50 fall ill during letter carriers convention in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over 50 people got sick following a convention held in Grand Rapids last week and the health department is investigating.

The National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association held their annual convention at DeVos Place from August 7th to August 18th. But when the event wrapped up and everyone went home, a handful of people found themselves ill with flu-like symptoms.

The Kent County Health Department believes a flu-like illness was able to spread quickly from person-to-person at the event, eventually leaving over 50 people sick. Those people are now spread out across at least 12 states, including Michigan. The illness is believed to spread via close contact and cough and sneeze droplets.

Those affected have been experiencing fever, coughing and respiratory issues. Steve Kelso with the Kent County Health Department tells FOX 17 they believe it is a type of influenza that spread, but that they do not yet know the strain.

The health department is actively investigating the situation. They urge the public to cover your cough, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick.