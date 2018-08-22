× Plans for Byron Twp. soccer complex fall through

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Plans for a massive indoor soccer complex in Byron Township have fallen through.

Construction on the Ultimate Soccer Arena was supposed to start in about a month, but costs have been adding up and the managing partner pulled out.

The arena was going to be the biggest sports complex in West Michigan. The $27 million dollar project was going to include three full-sized FIFA regulation-size fields, with plans for future outlet development. 1.2 million people were projected to visit the complex after it was completed.

USA Management says that an added $6 million in fees and reconstruction brought the plan to a halt. Township officials tells FOX 17 they did all they could to keep the project on track, but it was starting to cost the company more than expected.

Township officials say that they currently do not have any plans for the piece of land along 84th Street near Burlingame Avenue SW, across from Byron Center High School. The developers that own the area are now searching again for their next project.