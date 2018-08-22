Portage Northern ready for “first real home game ever”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich -- As long as Portage Northern has been a high school, it has played its home games at Portage Central. That changes Friday night with the opening of Huskie Stadium.

"It was surreal knowing that it's finally happening that we finally have our own stadium to play in" senior quarterback Tyler Helgeson said. "It's going to be a special night, having our first real home game ever, it's going to be a big night for everyone."

This event has been highly anticipated by many in the Portage Northern community for a long time.

"The tickets were in demand in the spring so that was kind of exciting" Pete Schermerhorn, who is entering his 25th season as Huskies head coach, said. "Hearing that people were calling the main office trying to buy tickets in March for a game that doesn't take place until August, that's something new for us here."

For one season Portage Northern will share the field with rival Portage Central while the Mustangs new stadium is being constructed.

"Having to play at Portage Central my whole life and finally having our own field feels great" senior running back Torian Jackson said. "Now they have to come here and play us so it feels great."

Portage Northern hosts Loy Norrix Friday at 7 p.m. to open the 2018 season.