Red Cross eliminating mobile blood drives in West MI, cutting 230 employees

LANSING, Mich. – The American Red Cross announced they are eliminated 230 employees in Michigan and reducing its operations, mainly its mobile blood drives.

The decision takes effect in November. The region affected by the changes includes Grand Rapids/Kentwood, Lansing, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Petoskey and Flint. The organization says that the changes will not affect the availability of Red Cross blood products in Michigan. Blood donations will continue at fixed locations in Flint, Lansing and Detroit.

The Red Cross says that the decision comes from a decline in the demand for blood products. They say they will focus on their Biomedical Services in other areas that are more efficient.

The Red Cross says they are working with those employees being displaced to find new jobs.