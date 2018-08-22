School safety remains top priority in Hastings despite bond proposal failing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HASTINGS, Mich. — Dozens of students and their parents lined the streets in downtown Hastings for their annual Teacher Parade. Adults clapped and cheered while students of all ages held their “welcome back” signs high. Superintendent Carrie Duits said they do this every August to kickoff the school year. And this year’s celebration included a community meeting on school safety.

"We’re always concerned," said Duits during an interview at the middle school. "We’re always vigilant. We’re always looking for new ideas to have that extra eye on what's happening to make sure that our students can be safe at all times."

Once the parade was over, crowds walked to the middle school on Grand Street for the meeting. They packed the cafeteria and listened to law enforcement officials give tips on how best to stay safe at home and at school. Police Chief Jeff Pratt reminded parents that “it takes a village to raise a child."

“It also takes a village to protect that child,” he added while speaking at the podium. “The teachers have a responsibility. It’s not just the teachers’ responsibility. It’s the police officers responsibility.”

And the parents’ and the schools’ too, he said. In early August a new bond proposal he and Duits were pushing for failed. They wanted to install more cameras to their security system. Some voters were against it.

“It only failed by 219 votes,” said Chief Pratt. “I believe that was a bond that was very needed here in Hastings.”

The push for the bond began after the schools received a few threats this year, he said. The school district and police department were "constantly" in touch he added. They will continue to be in order to prevent a tragedy from happening.

"It's absolutely my worst nightmare," said Duits. "I was an administrator in Colorado at the time of Columbine. It’s always on the forefront of my mind is what do we do to make [school] more safe for our students."

Back in April 1999, a massacre took place at Columbine High School in which 12 students and a teacher were murdered. Both Duits and Pratt hope that will never happen in Hastings. It's one reason why they’re not giving up on the bond. In the meantime, they’ll continue to encourage students and parents to be aware of their surroundings and to speak up if they see something strange.

“Don’t take anything for granted,” Duits said. “Just act upon anything that is concerning.”