Sparta set to unveil Spartan Stadium

SPARTA, Mich -- When the 2108 high school football season starts Thursday night, Sparta High School will have a brand new stadium to call home.

"I expect their to be a lot of people here because pretty much everyone I've talked to says they are going to be here" senior linebacker Johnathon Kutzli said. "I expect it to be pretty wild."

The Stadium has many bells and whistles but the players love the field turf.

"This is great, it is a lot better than practicing on grass everyday" junior quarterback Jakel Davis said. "You get on turf you run faster, smoother it's a lot better than the old stadium that was like 50 years old , it had a lot of history but it was time for an upgrade."

The Spartans have been thinking about the 1st game at the new stadium for a long time, now they finally get to play a game on it.

"They are sick of practicing, they are sick of the off season stuff" 3rd year head coach Mark Chapman said. "Having a chance to be out here in a new stadium, they are ready to go."

Sparta hosts Lansing Everett Thursday night at 7 p.m..

