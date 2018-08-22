Lots and lots of artwork is going to come home during the first few weeks of school. So, how can you store all of it? Andrea, Todd and Leigh Ann will show you how to make a simple Art Portfolio with duct tape and poster board.
Store all your kids’ artwork in these DIY Art Portfolios
-
Dog fight at Michigan PetSmart leaves beagle dead
-
ArtPrize moving to every other year after 2018 event
-
Starbucks to open sign language store
-
Rockefeller treasures break record for single-owner auction
-
Masked man helps people in need in Kansas City
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 2
-
Stop on by the Eastern & Alger Pop-Up Market
-
West Michiganders Remember the “Queen of Soul”
-
Battle Creek man says he was ‘scared for his life’ after experiencing hate crime
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 24
-
-
Families can soon get delivery service from stores like Costco and Family Fare
-
Problem Solved: Furniture financing frustration fixed
-
Making The Few, The Proud: West Michigan teachers experience Marine Corps boot camp