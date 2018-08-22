Two new exhibits opening at the GRPM this fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced that two new exhibits will be opening this fall.

"Expedition: Dinosaur" and "Toys" will be opening in the museum in October.

"Expedition: Dinosaur" will feature life-like animatronic dinosaurs and will explore how scientists hunt for fossils.

"Toys" is also an interactive exhibit that features different toys and games throughout the generations.

Tickets for the dinosaur exhibit are now on sale, and the "Toys" exhibit will be included in the general admission price.