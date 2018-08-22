U.S. bull market becomes longest in history

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 22: Tourists visit the Wall Street bull statue in the Financial District, August 22, 2018 in New York City. Today marks the longest bull market rally in U.S. history, stretching back to March 2009. The longest previous market rally was from 1990 to March 2000. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – The bull market in U.S. stocks has set a record for longevity.

The current bull run on Wall Street became the longest in history on Wednesday at 3,453 days, beating the bull market of the 1990s that ended in the dot-com collapse in 2000.

That’s how long the benchmark S&P 500 index of major U.S. stocks has gone without a drop of 20 percent or more, the traditional definition of a bear market.

Despite its long duration, this bull market actually wasn’t as big in terms of overall gains as the 1990s one.

The S&P 500 edged down 1 point to 2,861.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,733. The Nasdaq composite rose 29 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,889.

