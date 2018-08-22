× West Nile virus found in birds in Kalamazoo Co.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The West Nile virus has been detected in several birds in Kalamazoo County, according to the Health & Community Services Department.

The birds were sampled by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The Kent County Health Department had previously reported an increase in samples of mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus.

The department says that August is peak season for West Nile in Michigan. No cases of West Nile have been reported in humans in Michigan yet in 2018.

To help prevent West Nile, you should try to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. To do so, wear insect repellent, wear long pants and long sleeved clothing, and limit times outdoors at dawn and dusk.

Most people who become infected with West Nile virus will not develop any symptoms. Those that do become sick, show signs three to 15 days after exposure. About one in five infected persons will have a mild illness which may include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. About one in 150 infected people will become very sick.

The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department reports that West Nile virus has been detected in several birds collected in Kalamazoo County and sampled by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

August is peak season for West Nile virus activity in Michigan. Other communities, including Metro Detroit and Grand Rapids, have previously reported increased West Nile virus activity in mosquitoes collected in their areas. There have been no human cases of West Nile virus with symptoms reported in the State of Michigan this year.

West Nile virus is carried by certain types of mosquitoes and is a potentially serious disease that can affect anyone. The risk of bites from infected mosquitoes is highest for people who work or play outdoors. Wearing insect repellent when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk, is important to prevent West Nile virus.

For more information, visit www.michigan.gov/westnilevirus.