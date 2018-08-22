World War II pilot reunited with B17 ‘Flying Fortress’

Posted 9:57 PM, August 22, 2018

PORTAGE, Mich. — Lester Ippel is part of a small but distinct group of World War II pilots. Ippell, 96, piloted the B17 aircraft, known as the Flying Fortress.

He hasn’t seen much of the plane since the war, but on Wednesday, man and machine came together as if they hadn’t skipped a beat.

“It’s a great airplane,” he said. “It’s the best airplane ever made, I think.”

Entering the Armed Forces toward the end of the war in 1945, Ippel and his nine person crew flew combat and relief missions. Most of them were over enemy territory.

“It’s too bad that it was wartime and our job was bombing and destroying, which was not enjoyable,” he said.

On Wednesday, Ippel watched the plane in action once again, not because he had to, as he did decades before, but because he wanted to.

“I guess we have to be grateful that was that good an airplane and brought us back safely,” he said. “So I am very thankful for B17s.”

