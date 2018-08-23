8 West Nile cases, including 1 death, confirmed in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials say that there have been eight confirmed human cases of the West Nile virus in the state this year, including one death.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) made the announcement Thursday, saying all but one of the people diagnosed with the virus have been hospitalized.

Five of the cases, including the one that resulted in death, involved Wayne County residents, MDHHS said. The other three involved residents in Kent, Berrien and Oakland counties. Berrien County announced their confirmed case involving a a woman who was diagnosed with West Nile earlier Thursday.

In addition to those cases, health officials say three blood donors in Michigan have had West Nile detected in their blood in 2018.

West Nile is transmitted through mosquito bites. Officials say most people who contract the virus have no clinical symptoms, but some may become sick three to 15 days after being bitten.

West Nile is especially dangerous to people 60 years and older, as serious complications can develop.

Health officials say the best ways to prevent West Nile are: using insect repellents containing DEET, emptying standing water from containers around your home, wearing long sleeves and pants from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active and repairing damaged screens on windows and doors.

“As the fall approaches, it’s vital to remember that mosquito bite protection should continue until the weather significantly cools,” Dr. Eden Wells, Chief Medical Executive at MDHHS, said in a release. “It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness, so take extra care during peak mosquito-biting hours, which are dusk and dawn for the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus.”

More information about West Nile is available here.