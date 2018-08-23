Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale

After weeks of practice and preparation, the 2018 prep football season is set to begin Thursday evening throughout West Michigan.
The FOX 17 Game of the Week takes the FOX 17 Blitz Crew to Allendale High School, where the Falcons will host Unity Christian at 7 p.m. Both teams have a history of starting their season against one another, with the Crusaders getting the better of the match-up each of the last four seasons.
Other featured match-ups include Mattawan at Kalamazoo Central and South Christian at Greenville, which is the first ever meeting between the Sailors and the Yellow Jackets.
Also look for highlights from the following match-ups and more when the FOX 17 Blitz opens its season Thursday night on FOX 17:
- Holland Christian at Coopersville
- Grand Rapids Union at Ottawa Hills (Houseman Field) 6 pm
- Forest Hills Northern at Byron Center
- Lansing Everett at Sparta
- Northview at Comstock Park
- Central Montcalm at Morley Stanwood
- Paw Paw at Otsego
- Three Rivers at Plainwell
- Comstock at Saugatuck
- Lakeshore at West Ottawa
- Grand Ledge at Hudsonville
- Forest Hills Central at Jenison
- Grand Haven at Reeths-Puffer
- Orchard View at Spring Lake
- Climax-Scotts at Martin
- Ravenna at Hopkins
- Hastings at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
- Kenowa Hills at Wayland
- Parchment at Delton-Kellogg