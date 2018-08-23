Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After weeks of practice and preparation, the 2018 prep football season is set to begin Thursday evening throughout West Michigan.

The FOX 17 Game of the Week takes the FOX 17 Blitz Crew to Allendale High School, where the Falcons will host Unity Christian at 7 p.m. Both teams have a history of starting their season against one another, with the Crusaders getting the better of the match-up each of the last four seasons.

Other featured match-ups include Mattawan at Kalamazoo Central and South Christian at Greenville, which is the first ever meeting between the Sailors and the Yellow Jackets.

Also look for highlights from the following match-ups and more when the FOX 17 Blitz opens its season Thursday night on FOX 17:

Holland Christian at Coopersville

Grand Rapids Union at Ottawa Hills (Houseman Field) 6 pm

Forest Hills Northern at Byron Center

Lansing Everett at Sparta

Northview at Comstock Park

Central Montcalm at Morley Stanwood

Paw Paw at Otsego

Three Rivers at Plainwell

Comstock at Saugatuck

Lakeshore at West Ottawa

Grand Ledge at Hudsonville

Forest Hills Central at Jenison

Grand Haven at Reeths-Puffer

Orchard View at Spring Lake

Climax-Scotts at Martin

Ravenna at Hopkins

Hastings at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

Kenowa Hills at Wayland

Parchment at Delton-Kellogg