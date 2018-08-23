Come play Yahtzee to raise money for Gilda’s Club GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Love Yahtzee? Play that and other board games to raise money for Gilda's Club Grand Rapids at the 2nd annual Ruth Larabel Memorial Yahtzee Tournament this weekend.

From 1-5 p.m. people can come to Gilda's Club to participate in a pay-to-play Yahtzee tournament. In addition to board games, there will also be raffles, auctions, and other fun ways to raise money for Gilda's Club.

The funds raised through this event will go towards the Children's Program at Gilda's Club. Their program provides free support for all children and their families who are grieving from the death of a family member who's dealing with or passed away from cancer, or other illnesses.

Last year's funds helped purchase games, learning materials, research books, and guest speakers to come to the clubhouse.

The tournament is taking place Saturday, September 8 at Gilda's Club, located at 1806 Bridge Street North West.