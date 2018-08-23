Corner Bar opens with ‘thanks’ to area first responders

ROCKFORD, Mich. - The Corner Bar reopened Thursday, specially for those that helped them during a devastating fire a year ago.

The iconic Rockford restaurant held a "soft opening" Thursday night for first responders as a thanks to those who helped fight the fire on August 14, 2017, that destroyed the establishment.  The crews were treated to a free meal.

The restaurant is reopening to the public this Saturday, with a celebration beginning at 10:30 a.m. They'll be open all day Saturday until 11:00 p.m. and expect to be busy.

