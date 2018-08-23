Experience the food, music, and culture of Poland at Polish Heritage Festival

It's a festival that's heading into it's 39th year, and still going strong! The Polish Heritage Festival kicks-off in Rosa Parks Circle on Friday, and continue through Sunday.

The festival will feature food, music, kids activities, cooking demos, a paczki eating contest, and more. There will also be a section of the park where people can learn all about Polish history.

In addition to activities, there will be a variety of vendors selling Sandy Bands, jewelry, chip dip, pierogis, paczkis, crystal glass, t-shirts, toys, and more.

The festival will run 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 - 5 p.m. on Sunday.

To learn more, visit PolishHeritageSociety.com.

