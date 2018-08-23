ALLENDALE, Mich. - The first Game of the Week for the 2018 saw the Unity Christian Crusaders stay ahead of Allendale, and start the season with a 38-31 win.
Game of the Week – Unity Christian 38, Allendale 31
